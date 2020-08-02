1,000 more porkers imported into Vietnam from Thailand

After importing pigs from Thailand to Vietnam, the source of pigs in Thailand began to fall into scarcity, resulting in insufficient quality of pigs. Therefore, Thuy Duong Phat Company stopped importing pigs for a short time to look for new and prestigious suppliers to continue importing porkers to Vietnam.
After being checked by the veterinary officers of Vietnam and Thailand, Thuy Duong Phat Company was granted permission to import pigs from Thailand’s Wangnamyen Intertrade Limited Partnership.
After being checked by the veterinary officers of Vietnam and Thailand, Thuy Duong Phat Company was granted permission to import pigs from Thailand’s Wangnamyen Intertrade Limited Partnership.