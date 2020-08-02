  1. Business

1,000 more porkers imported into Vietnam from Thailand

SGGP
Thuy Duong Phat Company on August 1 said that the company continued to import 1,000 commercial hogs from Thailand to Vietnam that have arrived at Bo Y border gate in Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, then they will be transported to Dong Hiep Farm in Dong Nai Province.

Thuy Duong Phat Company is carrying out procedures to import 1,000 commercial hogs at Bo Y border gate in Kon Tum Province to transport them to Dong Nai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Thuy Duong Phat Company is carrying out procedures to import 1,000 commercial hogs at Bo Y border gate in Kon Tum Province to transport them to Dong Nai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

After importing pigs from Thailand to Vietnam, the source of pigs in Thailand began to fall into scarcity, resulting in insufficient quality of pigs. Therefore, Thuy Duong Phat Company stopped importing pigs for a short time to look for new and prestigious suppliers to continue importing porkers to Vietnam.

After being checked by the veterinary officers of Vietnam and Thailand, Thuy Duong Phat Company was granted permission to import pigs from Thailand’s Wangnamyen Intertrade Limited Partnership.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Thanh Nha

Tags:

Other news

See more