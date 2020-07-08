11 million piglets to be provided for repopulation in Q4

So far, many pig farms in My Duc Commune have almost recovered completely by adopting biosecurity practices early.



According to Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, Deputy Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary of Hai Phong City, since last year, 2,200 farms have been carrying out repopulation with a scale of more than 117,000 pigs. By June this year, they have repopulated 114,300 pigs or 88.2 percent.



According to Minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong, we have implemented a combination of solutions, such as preventing recurrence of the African swine fever, encouraging the import of frozen pork from other countries, and allowing the import of live pigs from Thailand. Thus, recently, the price of pigs has shown signs of cooling down.



However, these are just temporary solutions, in the long term, it is still necessary to develop domestic pig herds and soon provide breeding pigs for farmers to repopulate pig herds.



Farmers across the country have a high demand for pig repopulation, but they encounter difficulties due to the high prices of breeding pigs. Mr. Cuong said that fortunately, Vietnam still manages to keep the nucleus breeding pig herd of 120,000 great-grandparent and grandparent pigs. Besides, there are also 2.8 million sows. Therefore, according to the calculation, there will be 11 million piglets to be provided for the market in the fourth quarter. This is the key to the recovery of the country’s pig herd.



However, the Minister also proposed that as most breeding pig herds are in the hands of large enterprises, hence, to accelerate the speed of pig repopulation, enterprises and large farms need to promote the development of breeding pigs and sell piglets to pig-farming households.



Moreover, authorities must promote credit and capital support for farmers.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan