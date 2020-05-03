  1. Business

15 products see export turnover of above US$1 billion

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, despite the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, export turnover still reached US$19.7 billion in April this year, of which 15 products had an export turnover of above $1 billion.
Cellphones and components had the highest export turnover with $16.2 billion, an increase of 1.1 percent over the same period last year. Electronics, computers, and components hit $12.4 billion, an increase of 28.6 percent.

Items with export turnover of less than $10 billion and more than $1 billion still belong to key export sectors of Vietnam, such as garments and textiles, machinery, equipment, transportation vehicles and spare parts, aquatic products, steel, fiber, yarn, plastic, vegetables and fruits, footwear, wood, and wooden products.

Total export turnover in the first four months of this year was estimated at $82.94 billion, up 4.7 percent year on year. The US remained the largest export market of Vietnam in the past four months with exports of $20.3 billion, up 13.4 percent year-on-year. China followed with $13.1 billion, up 26.7 percent.

Meanwhile, import turnover was estimated at $79.89 billion, up 2.1 percent year on year. The trade surplus was estimated at $3 billion.

