15 products see export turnover of above US$1 billion

Cellphones and components had the highest export turnover with $16.2 billion, an increase of 1.1 percent over the same period last year. Electronics, computers, and components hit $12.4 billion, an increase of 28.6 percent.



Items with export turnover of less than $10 billion and more than $1 billion still belong to key export sectors of Vietnam, such as garments and textiles, machinery, equipment, transportation vehicles and spare parts, aquatic products, steel, fiber, yarn, plastic, vegetables and fruits, footwear, wood, and wooden products.



Total export turnover in the first four months of this year was estimated at $82.94 billion, up 4.7 percent year on year. The US remained the largest export market of Vietnam in the past four months with exports of $20.3 billion, up 13.4 percent year-on-year. China followed with $13.1 billion, up 26.7 percent.



Meanwhile, import turnover was estimated at $79.89 billion, up 2.1 percent year on year. The trade surplus was estimated at $3 billion.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan