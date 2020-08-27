200 enterprises join online training conference on EVFTA





The conference aims to guide, raise and update knowledges related to EVFTA and create favorable conditions for businesses towards electronic transactions and shortening customs clearance time.This is considered as an opportunity for the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department to receive and listen to enterprises' opinions and reviews related to import and export management policies, thereby promptly removing difficulties for enterprises.Through the event, the participants have chance to grasp information related to electronic certificates of origin (eCo), self-issued certificate of origin and Harmonized System (HS) Codes.The event has taken place in August 26 and September.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong