2020 innovation, startup week opens in HCM City

They are the 2020 Ho Chi Minh City Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Week (WHISE), the startup festival Techfest Southeast Region, and Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day (AI4VN).



Launched by the HCM City People’s Committee and the Ministry of Science and Technology, the events will be held both online and in person at numerous sites around the city, focusing on cooperation in innovation in the development of startup ecosystems in the southern region and the promotion of AI application and digital transformation.

They offer opportunities for the startup community to review activities in the city and the southern region at large, and to link HCM City’s startup ecosystem with those in neighbouring localities.

Successful startup models and individuals and collectives making major contributions in the field will also be honoured at the events.

Thirty-two activities will be organised during the week, which are expected to attract thousands of participants.

At the Techfest Southeast Region 2020, slated for November 24, experts, businesses, and local authorities will discuss economic development strategies for digital transformation, smart urban areas, smart education, high-tech agriculture, fintech, and more.

AI4VN 2020, meanwhile, is scheduled for November 27 and 28.

Finales and awards ceremonies for the AI - Hackathon and a contest on innovative projects in HCM City using AI will also be held.