21 Vietnamese enterprises seek opportunities to export farm produce to China

The MoIT and the MARD also informed that a large-scale online conference on the consumption of lychees between Vietnam and China will take place on June 6.



In Vietnam, there will be several video casting points in Bac Giang, Lao Cai, Lang Son provinces, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh cities. Meanwhile in China, the video casting points will be in Yunnan and Guangxi provinces.

On May 24, the office of the MoIT informed that the Trade Promotion Agency and the branch of the Vietnam Trade Office in Kunming will collaborate with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade – Yunnan Branch to organize an online trade conference on agricultural and food products between Vietnam and China on May 26 and 27.At this conference, 21 Vietnamese enterprises trading agricultural, aquatic, and processed products will introduce and offer their products to importers in Yunnan Province, China.According to Mr. Do Quoc Huong, Head of the branch of the Vietnam Trade Office in Kunming, in Yunnan Province, currently, all production and trade activities have basically returned to normalcy but agricultural production still faces difficulties. The forecast by the Department of Commerce of Yunnan Province shows that from now to the end of June this year, the province needs around 25-35 percent of essential agricultural products, including vegetables, fruits, food, and foodstuffs.The branch of the Vietnam Trade Office in Kunming forecasts that the demand for food and foodstuffs in Kunming in particular, and Yunnan Province, in general, will highly increase soon. Therefore, Vietnamese enterprises need to promote trade to grasp this opportunity.Ms. Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy, Deputy Director of the Export Promotion Center under the Trade Promotion Agency, said that as for the Chinese market, the agency has made plans to hold around 8 to 10 events to connect trade, using the method of “cloud-based exhibition” and “no direct contact” this year.The online trade conference on agricultural and food products between Vietnam and China (Yunnan) 2020 is the third event of its kind held by the agency in association with relevant departments in the past two months with the Chinese market.Right after the event with Yunnan Province, the agency will continue to organize a series of online trade conferences with Guangxi, Shandong, Qinghai, Chongqing, and Zhejiang provinces of China.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi