300 households in Nhon Chau Island have power access

The project of bringing the national grid by underground cables to 300 households in Nhon Chau Island, whose investor is EVNCPC, has a total investment of VND351.5 billion. Of which, VND280 billion is funded by the EU, and the rest is the reciprocal capital of EVNCPC. The project started in May this year and successfully energized on August 18 this year.



Mr. Hoang Quoc Vuong, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that the EU has so far sponsored the program of supplying electricity in rural, mountainous, and island areas in Vietnam for more than VND2.5 trillion. Currently, more than 830,000 households have not had access to electricity across the country. To implement the goals of the electricity supply program for rural, mountainous, and island areas approved by the Prime Minister from December 2018, shortly, in the period from 2021 to 2025, the MoIT will actively mobilize the sources of capital to adequately supply electricity for people to fulfill the goals set out by the Government.





By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Gia Bao