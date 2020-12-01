5th ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs Carnival opens in Hanoi

The event’s delegates discussed two topics, including Journey toward a Digital Future; Ecosystem & Alliance – ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs' future through strategic collaboration.



Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association (VYEA), Dang Hong Anh said that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a great loss of the people's livelihoods, global economy and international travel. However the VYEA has made all efforts to affirm its position in coordinating with the Government to finish Vietnam’s leadership role to build ASEAN Community of peace, stability, cooperation and development.

The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association (VYEA) recently raised VND10 billion (US$416,000) from individuals and businesses in support of the production of 10,000 sets of SARS-CoV-2 test kit, donated VND5 billion (US$208,000) to support flood-hit residents in the central region, provided VND1 billion (US41,600) to victims of Agent Orange/ Dioxin, handed over 2 rice ATMs to 2018 Myanmar Rice Federation(MRF), the chairman added.

ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs Carnival is a forum to connect and inspire young entrepreneurs from ASEAN members and its Dialogue Partners. The Carnival has been annually organized since 2016, with a variety of relevant topics.

The 5th ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs Carnival is hosted via videoconference by VYEA as the 2020 AYEC Chair, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its various consequences on the global economy.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh