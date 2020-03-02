  1. Business

60 percent of cultivation area in HCMC gets VietGAP certificate

According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ho Chi Minh City, up to now, 1,354 organizations and individuals with a total cultivation area of 1,728 hectares, or 12,313 hectares of the growing area of vegetables and fruits, in suburb districts have received the VietGAP certificate, accounting for more than 60 percent of the total growing area in the city with an annual production of 212,098 tons.
Last year, the growing area of vegetables and fruits was 20,500 hectares with a production of more than 580,000 tons. This year, the growing area of safe vegetables of the city is more than 21,000 hectares but its self-sufficiency capacity reaches around 30 percent.

Moreover, 41,200 tons of various types of seeds, including vegetables, corn, and rice, produced by agricultural enterprises in the city have been provided for more than 1 million hectares of the growing areas across the country and 620 tons of seeds were exported, an increase of 27.8 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

By Dang Cong – Translated by Thanh Nha

