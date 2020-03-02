60 percent of cultivation area in HCMC gets VietGAP certificate

Last year, the growing area of vegetables and fruits was 20,500 hectares with a production of more than 580,000 tons. This year, the growing area of safe vegetables of the city is more than 21,000 hectares but its self-sufficiency capacity reaches around 30 percent.



Moreover, 41,200 tons of various types of seeds, including vegetables, corn, and rice, produced by agricultural enterprises in the city have been provided for more than 1 million hectares of the growing areas across the country and 620 tons of seeds were exported, an increase of 27.8 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

By Dang Cong – Translated by Thanh Nha