604 firms earn quality certifications

At a certification-giving ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City, 604 businesses have won recognition from customers.



The High-Quality Vietnamese Goods survey was conducted from October to December, 2019. The survey included 120 interviews of 12,699 households and 2,564 stores in major economic regions nationwide.

Moreover, online surveys through applications, emails, phone interviews were carried out to collect opinions of 2,000 customers.

604 businesses in the fields of confectioneries, canned food, frozen food, soft drinks, beer and wine, milk and dairy products, textile products, rubber products, leather and leatherette, cosmetic chemicals, pharmaceuticals were certified.

Chairman of the Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Products Vu Kim Hanh said that in the period 2020-2021, the association will continue using digital technologies to improve business model and commercializing its activities.

The association will also merge title “Vietnamese -made high-quality products voted by customers” and “Standard Vietnamese commodities – Integration” into one with the aim to improve Vietnamese products in the world market.

By Hai Ha - Translated by Anh Quan