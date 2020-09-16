700 tons of dried garlic in Ly Son Island District not be consumed





In the 2019-2020 winter-spring crop, local farmers cultivated around 320 hectares of garlic, reaching productivity of 93 quintals per hectare with the total dried garlic output of 1,800 tons, added Mr. Thanh.From the harvest period for the winter-spring crop to August 2020, local people still traded in dried garlic normally.After that, because the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism industry, the amount of un-consumed dried garlic was at 500 to 700 tons.The Ly Son garlic price is currently at VND45,000-60,000 (nearly US$2 to US$2.6) per kilogram, being lower than the annual average. With the above- mentioned price, the local farmers felt unsatisfied with the sale to the market.The Ly Son garlic was priced at the highest levels of up to VND140,000 or VND150,000 (US$6 to US$6.5) per kilogram in the same period of every year falling October, November and December.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong