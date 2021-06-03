Despite the spread of Covid-19, the General Statistics Office announced that the number of newly established businesses in the first four months of 2021 increased by 17.5 percent against the same period in 2020. Most of the newly registered enterprises are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) with a capital of below VND10 billion.

However, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, many unexpected changes have been predicted from 2021 to 2025 posing great challenges for owners of small and medium-sized enterprises how to retain loyal customers and increase revenue, developing their business.

The program "Vietnam Digital 4.0 Launchpad" - an initiative of Google, sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, the Department of E-commerce and Economy Digital Marketing (IDEA), the E-commerce Development Center (ECOMVIET) will hold an online seminar in June with the theme: "Small stores today - Big businesses tomorrow: Tips to increase revenue from online shoppers”

The seminar aimed at digital transformation solutions, helping SMBs to gradually transform their operations from traditional business style to running their entire business over the internet to benefit from online business opportunities.

The event will be held on June 16.

Starting from June 2018, “the Accelerate Vietnam Digital 4.0 program sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with the Vietnam Women's Union, the General Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ho Chi Minh City branch (VCCI-HCM), the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) will provide free training on digital skills, skills software, and essential business skills.

The program is aimed to help and small businesses, shop owners, individual start-ups and final year students update their digital knowledge, enhance management ability, and increase business efficiency and create many new jobs.

