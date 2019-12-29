ACV starts work on US$97 mil terminal in Thua Thien-Hue

Attending at the groundbreaking ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The and Secretary of the Thua Thien- Hue provincial Party Committee Le Truong Luu.



Planned work includes a passenger terminal and supporting facilities to serve 5 million passengers per year, including one million foreigners; and some 9 million passengers per year in 2030.

The terminal will be built at a total capital of VND2,350 billion from ACV's development capital and expected to be put into operation in the fourth quarter in 2021.

On the same day, the Airport Corporation of Vietnam organized a ceremony welcoming the 115 millionth passenger who is a Japanese traveler arriving in Phu Bai International Aiport. ACV expects to receive 116 million passenger at its network of airport across the country this year.

At the groundbreaking ceremony At the ceremony welcoming the 115 millionth passenger The 115 millionth passenger is a Japanese visitor.



By SON LAM - Translated by Kim Khanh