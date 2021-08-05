Additional 256 projects to be revoked in Binh Phuoc Province

Binh Phuoc Province adds 256 projects that need land recovery with a total area of more than 4,194 hectares. (Photo: SGGP)

This year, Binh Phuoc Province adds 256 projects that need land recovery with a total area of more than 4,194 hectares for national defense, security, and socio-economic development.



Noticeably, there are many large-scale projects, such as Minh Tam Solar Power Plant with an area of 360 hectares in Hon Quan District, the military airport project with 300 hectares in Phu Rieng District, and the Hi-Tech Agriculture Park with 200 hectares in Binh Long Town. Most of the projects are withdrawn as construction is behind schedule. The provincial People's Council assigned the People's Committee to coordinate with relevant agencies to organize the implementation.



In early 2021, the People's Council of Binh Phuoc Province issued a resolution to recover more than 18,800 hectares of land to carry out 615 projects in the area. Dong Xoai City has the most areas of land to be recovered with 3,722 hectares and Chon Thanh District with 6,578 hectares.



Binh Phuoc Province also proposed authorities approve the planning of about 70,000 hectares of land for industrial, urban, and high-tech agriculture development and the expansion of three industrial parks.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Bao Nghi