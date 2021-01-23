The People’s Committee in Binh Duong has just signed an agreement with Construction Company BCONS to set up a funding which will provide financial assistance to startup businesses in the province during the 2021-2025 period.



Therefore, local administrations will accompany with startup companies and individuals that have creative ideas. Local administrations will give consultations and finance potential startup companies. More meetings will be organized to exchange opinions between the provincial administrations and enterprises which are hoped to promote startup movement in Di An Town of Binh Duong Province.

On the occasion, the Young Entrepreneur Association in Di An Town presented VND200 million (US$ 8,675) to support the poor in the town as well as build two charitable houses each worth VND50 million and 20 bicycles to needy children with good academic performance.

According to Di An Town Party Chief Bui Thanh Nhan, the town party committee has been determined to complete goals set at the Party Congress in the 2020-2025 term. Moreover, the party committee has been carried out breakthrough programs to get the recognition of the second-class town in the end of 2021 and the first-class town in 2025.

Additionally, the town party committee will simultaneously implement solutions for the economic growth as well as mobilizing all sources for re-structuring with the orientation towards industry-service-commerce and agriculture development.

Party Chief Nhan expected entrepreneurial community especially the Young Entrepreneur Association in Di An Town will join hands in the province’s growth to open a new era for Binh Duong Province generally and Di An Town particularly.

By Xuan Trung - Translated by Dan Thuy