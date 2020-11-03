AEON to open mall in Hai Phong in December

The Hai Phong Le Chan General Merchandise Store and Supermarket will be the company’s first AEON Mall department store and supermarket in Hai Phong city, bringing the company’s total to six in Vietnam, including two in Hanoi, two in HCM City and one in Binh Duong province.



Speaking at a press conference on November 2, AEON Vietnam General Director Nishitohge Yasuo said the company planned to expand more specialised stores outside shopping centres to diversify products and services and bring AEON closer to customers.



“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will promote digital transformation, expand e-commerce platform, promote cashless shopping services, and continue to ensure food hygiene and safety and deliver comfort and convenience for customers. AEON Vietnam will make endless efforts to turn the AEON – Hai Phong Le Chan into one of the most favourable destinations for customers in Hai Phong and neighbouring provinces,” said Yasuo.

The 18,800 sq.m department store is expected to bring new shopping experiences to local customers.

The AEON – Hai Phong Le Chan will be the largest-scale supermarket in the port city, 1,400 sq.m food buffet Delica, 800 sq.m fresh food area, providing all 40,000 products from local 2,000 suppliers to meet all the essential needs of customers in everyday life.

Hai Phong people will be the first customers in Southeast Asia to experience innerCasual (IC) products - AEON's own brand. AEON Vietnam will also put into operation two more specialised stores, including the Glam Beautique beauty and health store and AEON Bicycle.

The new store will provide 3,000 jobs, contributing to promoting socio-economic development and State budget collection for Hai Phong.