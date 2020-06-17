Agricultural, aquatic product exports to China face difficulties again

On June 16, the Ministry of Industry and Trade informed that after uncovering a new Covid-19 outbreak related to Xinfadi agricultural products wholesale market in Beijing, many provinces in China have been carrying out inspection and review on food safety and origin of agricultural products, meat, and aquatic products, including frozen, fresh, and other related products at agricultural and food markets. Households that trade imported agricultural and aquatic products must show quarantine certificates issued by China Customs.



Therefore, the ministry recommended that exporters should strengthen supervision on quality, strictly comply with regulations of China on quality standards, quarantine testing, food safety, and traceability so as to reduce risks and the time for customs clearance of goods at border gates.



Since late-May to now, the market of commercial pangasius fish in the Mekong Delta has seen developments that are unfavorable for farmers as the price of pangasius fish has hit the bottom.



Particularly, oversized commercial pangasius fish was priced at VND17,000-VND18,000 per kilogram for immediate payment, at VND19,000 per kilogram for one-month payment deferral, and at VND19,500 per kilogram for three-month payment deferral. Amid such difficult situation, many pangasius-farming households in Can Tho City still raised fish but they have not fed their fish to lower costs. At the same time, the current price of fingerlings is also at an extremely low level, just around VND20,000 per kilogram. With such price level, fingerling breeders suffer a loss of VND3,000-VND4,000 per kilogram compared to the cost price.



Meanwhile, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, by the first half of May this year, the total export value of pangasius fish to the EU market has reached US$53.4 million, down 36 percent compared to the same period last year. Not only the EU market, but currently, pangasius fish exports are also facing several difficulties in general. To minimize the decline in exports, fisheries industry aims to strengthen control on conditions for fish farming and the quality of input materials; inspect the conditions for fish farming and grant/reissue identification codes for fish-farming ponds following the regulations of the Law on Fisheries.





By Van Phuc, Phan Thanh – Translated by Thanh Nha