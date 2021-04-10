  1. Business

Agricultural exports set to reach US$50 billion by 2025

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development sets a target of earning US$50 – 51 billion in export value of agro-forestry and fishery products by 2025 and $60 – 62 billion by 2030.
