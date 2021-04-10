Agricultural exports set to reach US$50 billion by 2025

More than VND538 billion (US$23 million) will be invested into the Southern Song Doc Industrial Park, including VND120 billion (US$5.2 million) from the capital of Song Doc Industrial Park Infrastructure Construction Investment Company as the project’s investor.
Many commercial banks have submitted to their shareholders and proposed to increase charter capital in the context that credit growth must ensure capital adequacy ratio (CAR) following the international standards Basel II.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong yesterday hosted a summary conference for the forestry sector in 2020, setting the target of US$14 billion export turnover from wood and forest products in 2021.
SHTPLabs, a member of Saigon Hi-tech Park (located in Ho Chi Minh City), has continuously launched new products of companies in the site to the market. This has proved the effectiveness of a strong connection between research centers and related businesses in the commercialization process.
According to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD), domestic individual investors set a new record with newly-opened securities accounts hitting 113,191 in March, a double increase over the same period of February.