  1. Business

Agricultural exports to EU increase

SGGP
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), after implementing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement for two months, the export of agricultural products to the EU has seen positive changes with the total agricultural export value from August 1 to the end of September estimated at US$711 million. 
Compared to July, the export value to the EU increased by 16.6 percent in August and 20.3 percent in September.

The MARD said that in the coming time, it would continue to promote the restructuring of the agricultural sector towards increasing added value and sustainable development, quickly building the growing-area codes and geographical indications, ensuring traceability, quality, and food safety following the EU regulations, and focusing on removing yellow card on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing for seafood products of Vietnam.

Besides, the ministry would attract and promote export enterprises to increase investment in deep processing to increase domestic value-added content, and understand the EVFTA's regulations to apply properly and benefit from favored treatment, especially for processed products.

Moreover, the ministry would continue to build a program to attract foreign direct investment from the EU to Vietnam's agriculture, attaching Vietnam's agriculture with the global agricultural value chain.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Bao Nghi

Tags:

Other news

See more