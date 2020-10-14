Agricultural exports to EU increase

Compared to July, the export value to the EU increased by 16.6 percent in August and 20.3 percent in September.



The MARD said that in the coming time, it would continue to promote the restructuring of the agricultural sector towards increasing added value and sustainable development, quickly building the growing-area codes and geographical indications, ensuring traceability, quality, and food safety following the EU regulations, and focusing on removing yellow card on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing for seafood products of Vietnam.



Besides, the ministry would attract and promote export enterprises to increase investment in deep processing to increase domestic value-added content, and understand the EVFTA's regulations to apply properly and benefit from favored treatment, especially for processed products.



Moreover, the ministry would continue to build a program to attract foreign direct investment from the EU to Vietnam's agriculture, attaching Vietnam's agriculture with the global agricultural value chain.





By Thanh Hai – Translated by Bao Nghi