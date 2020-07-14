Agricultural exports to Thailand market surge

Agrotrade also said agricultural exports to the Chinese market are dipping while agricultural exports into other markets are surging; for instance, agricultural export value to the South Korea surged around 21.8 percent to US$67.4 million in the first five months of this year.



Among the total, veggie export value in June is estimated to achieve US$285 million taking the whole exports in first six months to $1.79 billion. China remained Vietnam's largest fruit and vegetable export market, with 60.4 percent of the total revenue.

The US is the second biggest importer of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables with value of $62 million, an increase of 6.1 percent while value of vegetable export to Japan and the Netherlands were $57,7 million and $34 million respectively.

Export value of vegetables was down because prices of some items dropped including dragon fruit, banana, watermelon and durian.





By Quy Ngoc - Translated by Anh Quan