Agricultural sector has trade surplus of above US$6 billion

SGGP
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, by the end of August, the total import and export turnover of agro-forestry-aquatic products was estimated at nearly US$46 billion. Of which, agro-forestry-aquatic product exports in the first eight months of this year reached $26.15 billion.
The export value of main agricultural products was estimated at nearly $12 billion; that of aquatic products at $5.2 billion; that of key forest products at $7.83 billion, an increase of 10.3 percent.

Meanwhile, in the opposite direction, imports of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products in the past eight months reached $19.95 billion, down 2.5 percent compared to the same period last year. The whole agricultural, forestry, and fishery sector saw a trade surplus of $6.2 billion, an increase of 4.9 percent compared to 2019.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Gia Bao

