Agriculture Minister requests to reduce pig price

While leading a mission team to visit farms in the Northern Province of Phu Tho on March 10, Minister Cuong dropped by Can Thi Thin’s farm in Phu Ho Commune in Phu Tho Town where is raising 160 sows and 1,600 hogs.



The farm sells approximately 300 hogs a month at the price of VND60,000- VND65,000 a kilogram.

Deputy Chairman of Phu Tho People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai said that farms in the province are raising 629,000 hogs though the African Swine Fever killed 57,400 hogs. The province provides around 9,000 tons of pork every month.

Minister Cuong said that most of communes have no outbreak of ASF; therefore, the livestock sector is focusing on re-raising. He believed that there will be enough pork to meet high demand and pork price will drop.

Presently, enterprises are selling pork at VND75,000 per kilogram, which is still high. Accordingly, he ordered all enterprises to reduce pork price.

Mr. Cuong affirmed to order 17 giant enterprises and corporations to cut price of pork as per the government and the Ministry’s order.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Dan Thuy