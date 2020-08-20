Agriculture Ministry suggests US$6,2 billion disbursement for 515 projects

According to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong, the period of 2016-2020 is the first time that the agricultural sector has changed from annual investment form to medium-term investment planning.



The such important projects as Ninh Quoi ship lock; Vung Liem, Bong Bot and Tan Dinh sluicegates; Xuan Hoa pumping station; 18 sluicegates project for salinity control under the North Ben Tre irrigation system project, etc have been pushed up construction, shortened implementation schedule and promptly prevented saline drought in the period of 2019-2020.



Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was the leading agency in official development assistance (ODA) disbursement, managing many fields, contributing a great role in ensuring welfare in the Covid-19 pandemic. As this reason, it’s important to have more preferential investment capital policies.



Based on the summarized proposals from localities, units and investment needs in the period of 2021-2025, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development proposed total investment capital of VND143,694 billion (US$6,2 billion) equaling to 1.96 times compared to the period of 2016 – 2020 to be arranged for 515 projects.



In which, domestic capital source is VND130,376 billion (US$5,6 billion) and ODA capital is VND13,318 billion (US$574 million).



Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung required the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and relevant ministries to develop a medium-term investment plan in accordance with key and urgent tasks such as regulating fresh salinity in the Mekong Delta, anchoring area of fishing vessels, reinforcing lakes and dams, natural disasters prevention and control, ect.

However, it is necessary to choose projects that are suitable for investment with high economic efficiency and construction schedule to ensure work quality and prevent loss and waste.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong