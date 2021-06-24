  1. Business

Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports rise over 30 percent

VNA
Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports were estimated to reach US$22.83 billion in the first five month of this year, a year-on-year rise of 30.3 percent.
Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports rise over 30 percent ảnh 1

Tags:

Other news

See more