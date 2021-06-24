Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports rise over 30 percent

Many enterprises, especially domestic garment, textile, and footwear enterprises, currently have had many orders, but they are still afraid that the Covid-19 pandemic will break out or spread to their places. More worryingly, many countries have taken trade remedy measures against Vietnamese goods.
Credit ratings for Vietnam is on an upward trend at the start of 2021 despite the raging pandemic thanks to the recovery in production, business and exports as well as new preferential loan policies to support domestic companies, experts stated.
Domestic retail in Vietnam is still green compared to foreign corporations with decades of experience and lacks competitive edges in capitalizing on the markets, and the government is looking for solutions to help domestic companies retain their market share.
The research team from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology has successfully developed a new facemask made from graphene oxide and Nano silver. This anti-bacterial, reusable facemask can effectively prevent virus infection, which is rather useful during Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, after surpassing the historic peak in April this year, Vietnam's stock market continued to conquer new heights in both the index and liquidity in May. Vietnam’s stock market continuously set many records by attracting a large amount of money.