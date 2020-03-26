Algeria: potential market for Vietnamese goods

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria, coffee is the product that can be promoted exports to this market in the future as coffee is the most favorite drink of Algerian people. Every year, this country spends US$300 million on importing around 130,000 tons of coffee beans of all kinds.



In the past years, coffee has always been the top export product of Vietnam to Algeria with market share accounting for more than 50 percent. Last year, Vietnam exported around 70,000 tons of coffee to Algeria.



Rice is also considered a potential commodity for export to this market in the coming time when the Covid-19 pandemic is stopped because Algeria does not produce rice, this product is 100 percent imported with a volume of about 100,000 tons of rice annually.



The import tariffs on rice are also fairly low compared to other countries with customs duty at 5 percent and value-added tax at 7 percent. Last year, Vietnam exported nearly 17,000 tons of rice to Algeria, accounting for around 16 percent. According to the assessment, this market is still promising for Vietnamese rice as Algerian people have been familiar with using Vietnamese rice. Besides, the number of Asian workers in Algeria is higher and higher, especially Chinese workers, contributing to increasing the demand for rice in the Algerian market.

By Ha Van – Translated by Thuy Doan