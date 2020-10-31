An Giang Province exports high-tech pangasius products to fastidious markets

Accordingly, the batch of pangasius fish raised under high-tech farming process to the EU, South America, the ASEAN, China, and the Middle East markets has an important meaning in advertising pangasius products to the global market.



Mr. Phung Duc Tien, Deputy Minister of the MARD, said that, over the past time, despite the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, enterprises have made efforts to maintain production. Business and export have basically achieved the target. Now, the pangasius industry has recorded a remarkable increase when promoting the export of high-tech pangasius products to many big markets. At the same time, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has created favorable conditions for key commodities of Vietnam, including pangasius, to export to the European market.



Nam Viet Group currently has a pangasius farming area of nearly 1,000 hectares, applying modern technology with GlobalGAP, ASC, and VietGAP certificates, ensuring environmental protection, and providing the source of pangasius fish with high quality and food safety.



The group has four high-standard processing factories, exporting from 320 to 350 containers of pangasius products of all kinds monthly.



Recently, it has developed some more value-added pangasius products, such as dill fishcakes, fish sausage, and special fishcakes, that are processed under high standards with the criteria of green, clean, and convenient for consumers.



It is expected that by 2020, pangasius exports of Nam Viet Group will reach about US$120 million.





By Huynh Loi – Translated by Thanh Nha