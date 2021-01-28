Apple bolsters production shift to Vietnam, India

It quoted its sources as saying that iPad production will begin in Vietnam as early as the middle of this year, marking the first time that the world's biggest tablet maker will build a significant number of the devices outside of China.



The tech giant is also stepping up iPhone production in India, its second-largest production base for the iconic device, sources added, with plans to start producing the latest iPhone 12 series, the company's first 5G smartphones, in the South Asian nation in this quarter.

Apple is also increasing production capacity for smart speakers, earphones and computers in Southeast Asia as part of its ongoing diversification strategy, the newspaper added.

In Vietnam, Apple is mobilising suppliers to expand production capacity for the latest HomePod mini, the affordable version of its voice-activated smart speaker lineup. The device has been produced in Vietnam since it was introduced last year.

Apple has relocated some production of the Mac mini, one of its desktop computers, to Malaysia, and the company is also set to move part of its MacBook production to Vietnam this year. Most of its computer production remains in China.

Apple suppliers have been working to meet their client's desire for more diverse production bases. Key supplier Foxconn injected US$270 million to set up a subsidiary in Vietnam late last year as part of the company's efforts to expand its production capacity in the country.

Luxshare Precision Industry, a new iPhone assembler that is also a key supplier of AirPods, is ramping up its capacity in northern Vietnam for the HomePod mini to solve supply constraints for the popular device, according to Nikkei.