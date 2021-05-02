April industrial production expands 24.1 percent

Vietnam's April industrial production increases by 24.1 percent (Photo: VNA)



Key industries that recorded high increases include metal production (37.9 percent), motorised vehicle production (32.9 percent), and furniture production (17.6 percent).

The IIP in the first four months of 2021 enjoyed a year-on-year increase of 10 percent, boosted by the growth of manufacturing and processing (12.7 percent), electricity production and supply (6.6 percent), and water supply and waste and wastewater treatment (7.5 percent).On the contrary, the mining sector posted a decrease of 5.7 percent against the same period last year.The number of labourers working in industries as of April 1 rose by 1.5 percent month-on-month, and 1.8 percent year-on-year.To address inventory and promote production, in the coming time, the Ministry of Planning and Investment proposes localities continue reforming administrative procedures, simplifying specialised inspection procedures, and at the same time, implementing the Prime Minister’s Decision approving the Action Plan on improving competitiveness and developing logistics services.Sectors are advised to focus on supporting the development of the domestic markets, studying consumption stimulus policies for locally-made products, and developing supporting industries.