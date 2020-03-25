Aquatic product exports decline by more than 35 percent

Pangasius fish exports were affected most seriously. Since the beginning of this year, almost the export activities to the Chinese market have been interrupted or stopped.



In March this year, when the disease spread widely in Europe and the US, many pangasius export orders also were jammed, canceled or suspended.



As for shrimps, enterprises have flexibly reduced their prices by 25-30 percent to boost demand but around 35-50 percent of export orders to the US and Europe were delayed or canceled.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Gia Bao