Associations propose urgent vaccination for workers of export industries

A healthcare worker prepares to vaccinate people. (Photo: SGGP)

Recently, four associations, namely Vietnam Leather, Footwear, and Handbag Association (LEFASO), Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA), Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City (HAWA), has sent a proposal to the Prime Minister to speed up the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 or facilitate businesses to buy vaccines urgently and legally to give free injections to employees of export industries.



According to these four associations, as the Covid-19 pandemic recurred and became more serious in factories and industrial parks, especially in the Southern region, the Government needs to create the fastest favorable conditions and the largest volume of vaccines to vaccinate workers at factories and industrial parks of four export industries to maintain production and fight the pandemic. At the same time, the four associations also asked the Government to support them to buy vaccines from suppliers, who they seek on their own, to give free vaccination to workers.



Especially, the associations also said that they had proactively found vaccine supply from a corporation in the United Arab Emirates and proposed the Government and the Ministry of Health to lead negotiations with this partner or designate Vietnamese importers eligible to carry out import procedures so as to give priority to supporting associations to vaccinate workers. All costs to deploy the above activities will be directly carried by enterprises of these associations.



Upon the recommendations of the four associations, PM Pham Minh Chinh assigned the Minister of Health to immediately organize negotiations with the Emiratis partner to purchase and license Covid-19 vaccines, preserve and organize the Covid-19 vaccination as the four associations had proposed.







By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Nha