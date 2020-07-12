AstraZeneca Vietnam signs MoU with local pharmaceutical distribution company

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan said the MoU is the first agreement between a domestic pharmaceutical distribution company and a multinational pharmaceutical company.



“It is expected to bring safe and high-quality pharmaceutical products with reasonable prices, and enable locals to improve access to the most innovative medicines,” he said.



Nitin Kapoor, AstraZeneca Vietnam President, said: “AstraZeneca is proud to have accompanied the development of Vietnam’s healthcare sector for more than 25 years.”



An MoU on strengthening medical knowledge and improving capacity in clinical trials was also signed between the company and the HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy.



The company also signed an MoU with the British Government on a programme promoting renewable energy development, especially solar energy, at healthcare facilities.



AstraZeneca has been present in Vietnam since 1994. It plans to invest VND5 trillion (US$220 million) in the country in 2020-24 period.



It has worked with the Government on the national strategy for prevention of non-communicable diseases and has invested tens of millions of dollars in R&D in the country.



Representatives of the city’s People's Committee and Department of Health, the British Consul General in HCM City, and other agencies attended the event.



The company received a merit of certification from the Ministry of Health for its outstanding contributions to the national fight against COVID-19 at the ceremony.