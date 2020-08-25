Authorities prolong anti-dumping investigation on Chinese steel for six months

Earlier in September last year, the MoIT promulgated the Decision No.3752-QD-BCT to launch an investigation and apply anti-dumping measures on some cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, originated from China.



On August 14, the Trade Remedies Authority under the MoIT held a public counseling session in the form of both direct and online. At the counseling session, relevant parties had the opportunity to provide information and opinions related to this case.



According to Clause 3, Article 70 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management, the investigation for the application of anti-dumping measures completes within 12 months from the date of the decision of the investigation, which means that the investigation will end on September 3. However, in special cases, the MoIT has the right to extend the investigation for six more months.



The MoIT has issued the Decision No.2440/QD-BCT, extending the time-limit for investigation and application of anti-dumping measures on some cold-rolled steel products originated from China for another six months to have more time to review and clarify the arising problems about the violated products and the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as to ensure that the investigation conducts comprehensively and objectively based on the facts of the case. Therefore, the new deadline for this anti-dumping investigation is March 3, 2021.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao