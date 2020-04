Accordingly, the new design will cover an area of 131,5 ha, larger than 20 ha compared with the existing airport and can receive A320, A321 aircrafts. The total invested capital will be VND11,700 billion (US$495 million).



Besides this, the province also asked the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Defence to organize an assessment meeting on the Ho Tram airport in Dat Do District’s Loc An Commune.





By Nong Ngan - Translated by Kim Khanh