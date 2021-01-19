Bac Giang authority approves Foxconn Singapore’s US$270 million projects

Approved four projects include Foxconn Singapore’s Fukang; Ja Solar Investment Hong Kong’s Ja Solar PV Vietnam photovoltaic cell technology, Risesun New Material Vietnam Factory Project and Kodi New Material Vietnam Factory of Risesun Investment Pte. Ltd (Singapore).



Of the four above-mentioned projects, Foxconn Singapore will develop the Fukang Technology plant project at the Quang Chau industrial park in the Northern Province of Bac Giang to manufacture and assemble tablets and laptops with total registered capital of VND 6.3 trillion (nearly US$270 million). The plant will make around 8 million yearly.

Ja Solar PV Vietnam will manufacture photovoltaic cells with a capacity of 3.5 million GW annually. Its total registered capital is VND4,848 billion (equivalent to US$210 million).

Risesun New Material Vietnam Factory will produce plastic and composite products with a capacity of 46 million square meters with a total registered investment capital of VND1,740 billion (US$75 million) while Kodi New Material Vietnam Factory manufacture decorative PVC films with a capacity of 70 million square meters with a total registered investment capital of VND139 billion ($6 million).

By Minh Khang – Translated by Dan Thuy