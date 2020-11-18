Bac Ninh steps up trade cooperation with Malaysia

The products that meet standards will be granted with Halal certificates in order to penetrate promising markets, she said.



The ambassador spoke highly of the achievements Bac Ninh has recorded in socio-economic development and investment attraction amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



Giang briefed the guest on Bac Ninh’s socio-economic development over the past time, saying the province now counts nine valid Malaysian projects valued at about US$80 million.



The two sides shared the views on the good relations between Vietnam and Malaysia across spheres since they established diplomatic ties in 1973.



Apart from the Halal industry, host and guest also looked at cooperation in education during the meeting.