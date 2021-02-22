  1. Business
  2. Banking-finance

Reference exchange rate down on February 22

VNA
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at VND23,125 per USD on February 22, down VND9 from the last working day of previous week (February 19).

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at VND 23,125 per US$ on February 22. (Photo: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at VND 23,125 per US$ on February 22. (Photo: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day is 23,819 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,431 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks saw slight fluctuation.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,900 VND/USD, and the selling rate 23,110 VND/USD, unchanged from February 19.
Similarly, the rates at Vietinbank were maintained unchanged at 22,875 VND/USD (buying) and 23,122 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, BIDV added VND15 to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,925 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,124 VND/USD.
Last week, the reference exchange rate was adjusted down on February 17, the first working day after the week-long Tet holiday, but up on the following days.

Tags:

Other news

See more