Batch of Vietnamese longan to be shipped to Australia

Before, approximately 7.5 tons of longan grown in the South region was approved to enter Australia on August 6, said the office.



The Vietnamese Commercial Affairs Office in Australia said it has successfully organized Vietnamese longan day in the alien country marking the first batch of fresh longan from Vietnam to enter the picky market like Australia.

As a result, the Vietnamese Commercial Affairs Office plans to organize a promotion program named “Vietnamese loving longan” to introduce the fruit to Australian consumers.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee in Hung Yen Province Bui The Cu said that this year, farmers harvested a bumper crop of longan; however, due to covid-19 crisis, exports of the fruit had to stop though farmers had signed contract with Chinese traders.

Therefore, Hung Yen authorities proposed the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to help to ease export of longan like they had done with lychee export from the Northern Province of Bac Giang last year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, China has consumed more than 60,000 tons of lychees grown in Bac Giang Province. The Ministry will work with the Hung Yen Department of Industry and Trade and the Department of Trade Promotion under the Ministry of Industry and Trade to boost exports.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that it planned to organize an online trade promotion conference on August 13 to find new consumer market for Vietnamese longan.

The first batch of Vietnamese longan was shipped to Australia in last September to be on supermarket shelves in Melbourne, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan