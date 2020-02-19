Becamex Binh Dinh Industrial Zone Project approved

Perspective of Becamex Binh Dinh Industrial Zone Project



According to Mr. Phan Viet Hung, Deputy Head of Economic Zone Management Board of Binh Dinh Province, the project is in the first phase of Becamex Binh Dinh Integrated Township and Industrial Park with its area of over 2,300 hectares and a total investment of about VND 9,000 billion being invested by Becamex IDC Corporation in Van Canh District.





Accordingly, the project is invested by Becamex Binh Dinh Joint Stock Company, based in Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province, with a total capital of more than VND 3,333 billion, including nearly 500 billion from contributed capital of investors, more than VND 2,000 billion from loans and over VND 833 billion from other mobilized capitals.The project is constructed on a land area of 1,000 hectares of Canh Vinh Commune of Van Canh District in Binh Dinh Province within ten years from the date of issuance of investment policy decision.Becamex Binh Dinh Integrated Township and Industrial Park Project is the cooperation agreement on socio-economic development between Binh Dinh and Binh Duong provinces.Leaders of Binh Dinh Province expected that the project would contribute to creating a breakthrough and turning point for the province's socio-economic development and become a bright-spot for Nhon Hoi Economic Zone’s development.

