Belarus, Armenia to import 10,000 tons of rice from Vietnam next year

Accordingly, the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has specifically allocated 9,600 tons of imported rice to the Republic of Belarus and 400 tons to the Republic of Armenia.



Vietnamese rice products will export to these two markets in 2021 under the HS codes 1006 30 6701 and 1006 30 9801.



According to the Agro Processing and Market Development Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, from the beginning of this year to the end of November, the total rice export volume and value of Vietnam reached 5.74 million tons and US$2.85 billion, respectively. Although it decreased by 2.2 percent in volume, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it increased by 10.4 percent in value over the same period last year. Noticeably, Vietnam's 5-percent broken rice price has risen slightly, from about $495 per ton to $498 per ton.





By Dung Le – Translated by Kim Khanh