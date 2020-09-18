Ben Tre launches first fruit shipment to EU market under EVFTA





Attending the ceremony were Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh, Deputy Chairman of Ben Tre Province People’s Committee Mr. Nguyen Huu Lap and leaders of local departments and agencies.Accordingly, the Vina T&T Group will export one container of fresh coconuts by seaway and three tons of dragon fruit, 12 tons of grapefruit by air to the EU market.In order to meet the requirements of the EU market, the company ensured the traceability, Global GAP standards, ISO standard applied by its fruit processing and packaging factories, Hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP).The company will export around 20 tons of fruit shipments to the EU market weekly.More than a month since the EVFTA took effect, many exported products of Vietnam have positively changed in the EU market, including a number of agricultural products such as brackish-water shrimp of Ninh Thuan Province, coffee and passion fruit of Gia Lai Province, etc.Fruit is one of the main Vietnamese export products to the EU market. In the first seven months of the year, fruit exports to this market reached US$59.18 million, accounting for 73.54 percent of the total value of fruit and vegetable exported to the EU.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Huyen Huong