Binh Dinh attracts 15 projects with total investment of nearly VND24 trillion

Compared to the same period last year, the number of investment projects was 2.14 times higher, and the value of investment projects was 25 times higher. Currently, Binh Dinh is striving to complete the procedures and guidelines to create the best conditions for enterprises to implement projects soon.



According to Binh Dinh Investment Promotion Center, the prospect of investment attraction in this province this year is extremely optimistic. Many domestic investment enterprises have been maintaining good production and business activities and gradually recovering to expand projects. Especially, foreign investors are still largely interested and have confidence in the province.





By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Thanh Nha