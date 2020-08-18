Binh Dinh ceases issuance of condotel construction permits

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee in Binh Dinh Tran Chau yesterday said he has signed a document asking the province’s Department of Construction to manage construction projects of condotels, tourism villas and officetel.



Moreover, the Department must have fines on construction of condotels, tourism villas and officetel without legitimate permits according to the present regulations.

According the Department of Construction in Binh Dinh, by the end of the first quarter of 2020, of 40 construction projects having been carried out, 20 projects have been sluggish whereas there has been no condotel projects in the province.





By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Uyen Phuong