Binh Dinh: nearly 4,200 hectares of forests certificated by FSC

This is the first State-owned enterprise in Binh Dinh province to win the FSC certificate for plantation forest.



Chairman of Quy Nhon Forestry Co., Ltd Tran Nguyen Tu said that the FSC forest certification will help raise the economic value of products from forest of the company.



In the coming time, the company will invest in developing a processing plant to complete a complete chain of forestry development, including high quality saplings production, afforestation, sustainable forest management and wood processing.



Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Tuan Thanh said that the FSC certification is a great encouragement, recognizing efforts of the firm in sustainable and responsible forest management and development.



This is also a model that other units and organizations in the locality should follow, towards improving the value of forests and the quality of the environment, he stressed.



Implementing the sustainable forest management program under the National Forestry Development Strategy in 2006 - 2020, Binh Dinh authorities have implemented a project to plant big wood trees. The locality aims to have 30,000 hectares of big wood tree forest by 2035.



Binh Dinh is currently one of the four top localities in the country in terms of wood furniture production value, Thanh said, adding that the locality plans to further develop the sector while simultaneously improving the quality of forests and the environment to serve the community.



The Forest Stewardship Council is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting responsible forest management around the world. Officially founded in 1994 with a mission to stop global deforestation, the FSC certification scheme ensures that forests products are responsibly managed and harvested.

VNA