Binh Dinh proposes US$17.5-million sustainable fisheries development project

The investment capital includes $7.11 million from the World Bank, $3.28 million of reciprocal capital, and other capital sources.



The project comprises three components: investment in infrastructure and equipment for fisheries development; improving the management capacity and the value of fishery products; project management. The goal of the project is to complete the infrastructure of Tam Quan Fishing Port in Hoai Nhon Town to meet the standard of grade-II fishing port following the previous planning; create a storm shelter and the logistics service area for fishing at Tam Quan Fishing Port; enhance the capacity to monitor and support cruise surveillance equipment for fishermen; support the management, construction, and development of the chain of fishing, processing, and consuming tuna.



According to the Management Board of agriculture and rural development projects in Binh Dinh Province, the sustainable fisheries development project in the province mainly focuses on investing in Tam Quan Fishing Port, with a total capital of about $10 million. This is the only fishing port of a fleet of about 2,100 offshore fishing vessels, with a total capacity of 1.1 million CV of Hoai Nhon Town. Currently, Tam Quan Fishing Port is facing accretion and serious overload. The province has proposed many years to the central ministries to invest in this fishing port, but so far it has not found the capital source.





By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Thuy Doan