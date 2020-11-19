BInh Duong petitions gov’t to fund social house construction

According to reports, the branch of the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies in Binh Duong has signed credit agreements and disbursed VND42 billion (US$1,7 million) to 101 customers.



In the meantime, the provincial fund for house development has provided VND73 billion in loan to the developer of a social house project.

The People’s Committee petitioned the government to continue providing capital for developers of social houses and buyers as well as expand the loan term to 20 years and help buyers and renters to access to capital.

Additionally, Binh Duong authority has also petitioned to amend some regulations on development and management of social houses as per the government decree No. 100.

By Xuan Trung - Translated by Anh Quan