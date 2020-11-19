  1. Business

BInh Duong petitions gov’t to fund social house construction

SGGP
The People’s Committee in the Southern Province of Binh Duong has petitioned the government to fund social house construction at a meeting with a mission team from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies on the project to give loans to social house developers and buyers.

A social apartment condo in Binh Duong (Photo: SGGP)

A social apartment condo in Binh Duong (Photo: SGGP)

According to reports, the branch of the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies in Binh Duong has signed credit agreements and disbursed VND42 billion (US$1,7 million) to 101 customers.
In the meantime, the provincial fund for house development has provided VND73 billion in loan to the developer of a social house project.
The People’s Committee petitioned the government to continue providing capital for developers of social houses and buyers as well as expand the loan term to 20 years and help buyers and renters to access to capital.
Additionally, Binh Duong authority has also petitioned to amend some regulations on development and management of social houses as per the government decree No. 100.

By Xuan Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags:

Other news

See more