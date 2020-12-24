Binh Duong Province attracts more than $1.85 billion of FDI capital

Of which, there are $703 million of newly-licensed capital, $337 million of additional capital, and $803 million of capital contribution and purchase of shares from investors.



So far, Binh Duong Province has had 3,928 projects with a total capital of $35.4 billion of FDI capital, ranking third domestically in attracting FDI capital, only after Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.



This resource plays an important role in promoting the socio-economic development of Binh Duong Province, helping the industrial and service industry to hold a large proportion of 89.31 percent in the province's economic structure and contributing an annual average growth rate of budget revenue of 11.2 percent in the period from 2015 to 2020.



FDI enterprises in Binh Duong come from 65 countries and territories. Most of them are from Japan, Taiwan (China), Singapore, and South Korea.





By Xuan Trung – Translated by Bao Nghi