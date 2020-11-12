Binh Duong Province pledges to accompany enterprises

The report by the provincial People's Committee shows that, from the beginning of this year to now, the index of industrial production increased by 6.77 percent over the same period. Accumulated budget revenue in the first ten months of 2020 reached VND48.5 trillion, equal to 97 percent of that in the same period last year, achieving 78 percent of the estimate of the Provincial People's Council. Currently, there are nearly 47,600 enterprises in the province, with a total investment capital of VND424 trillion. Foreign investment attraction reached roughly US$1.7 billion, exceeding 19 percent of this year’s plan.



According to Mr. Tran Van Nam, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Binh Duong, in recent years, enterprises in the province have made great progress and significant contributions to local socio-economic development. The province will always accompany enterprises and expect them to continue to improve their competitiveness through collective solutions from production management and technology innovation to market development, branding, and product diversification.





By Xuan Trung – Translated by Bao Nghi