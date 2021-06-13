Binh Phuoc authority helps farmers sell agricultural produce

One of the booths to sell agricultural produce in Binh Phuoc (Photo: SGGP) Binh Phuoc authority assigned the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and other related competent agencies to increase information on agricultural production and encourage enterprises to consume agricultural products.

Additionally, linkage in agricultural production and consumption between farmers and enterprises is encouraged.



At the same time, the Department of Industry and Trade in Binh Phuoc Province in coordination with relevant departments has been asked to facilitate the opening of fixed and mobile booths to sell agricultural produce in industrial parks and residential blocks.

The Department of Industry and Trade should launch domestic trade promotions to stimulate consumer demand and support businesses’ recovery from the epidemic. Last but not least, businesses are encouraged to participate in the price stabilization program and to expand the distribution network of goods to remote areas.

The State Bank of Vietnam in Binh Phuoc have been required to ask commercial banks in the province to urgently offer support packages to stimulate investment according to regulations.

The booths of the Farmers' Association of Binh Phuoc province at the gate of Binh Phuoc province stadium have been selling agricultural produce since the beginning of June, selling grapefruit, red onion, mango, cantaloupe, avocado, honey, and herbal tea.

Nguyen Thi Thao in Dong Phu District, owner of a 5-hectare Ong Dai avocado garden said that she is harvesting the first crop but she has been facing problems of consumption due to the outbreaks of the Covid-19 epidemic in many localities, consumption of avocado is stuck. She thanks the local government’s opening of the booths to sell agricultural products as she can sell 50-60kg each day at the price VND30,000 a kilogram.

As of June 12, mobile booths of Binh Phuoc Farmers' Association have been selling 500kg of pomelos, two tons of melons, and 24 tons of purple onions of farmers in the Mekong Delta Province of Soc Trang.

By Hoang Bac - Translated by Uyen Phuong