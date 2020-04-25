Binh Phuoc Province attracts four large solar power projects

The four solar power projects include Loc Ninh 1 with an investment of $99.7 million, Loc Ninh 2 with $140 million, Loc Ninh 3 with $105 million, and Loc Ninh 4 with $112 million.



With a fixed power price at 7.09 cents per kWh within 20 years, Super Energy will collect $678-$868 million. The company will only enjoy the fixed power selling price of 7.09 cents per kWh in case its four solar power projects receive the Commercial Operation Date certificate before January 1, 2021.



Earlier, Hung Hai Corporation invested more than VND12 trillion to develop solar power in Loc Ninh District and received permissions of the provincial People’s Committee and the Government.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Thuy Doan