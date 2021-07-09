Binh Thuan develops plan to consume 440,000 tons of dragon fruit

The new coronavirus has put a dent in Vietnam's exports as the outbreak forced authorities to temporarily close border crossings, disrupting the crossborder trade of fruits and vegetables whereas from now until the end of 2021, farmers in Binh Thuan Province will harvest about 440 thousand tons of dragon fruit.

The People's Committee of Binh Thuan province has just built a plan to connect farmers and enterprises for the promotion of agricultural products consumption, especially dragon fruit.

According to statistics, Binh Thuan province, which is the country’s largest dragon fruit producer with over 33,700 hectares, yields 700, tons. Accordingly, the plan built by the provincial People’s Committee aims to sell all dragon fruit at reasonable prices.

All related competent agencies were asked to focus on boosting consumption of dragon fruit in the country and exports via official and unofficial channels.

Simultaneously, the People’s Committee asked enterprises to join hands in helping farmers to sell the fruit by processing the fruit and preserving it.

In addition to dragon fruit, the province has developed a plan to sell other agricultural products and fish such as rubber, shrimp, and other aquatic products.

By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Anh Quan